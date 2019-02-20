|
|
Of Minneapolis Age 80 Passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019. Survived by sister, Joyce Cole; son, Joe (Reen) Svoboda; daughters, Nancy (Rick) Vavrina, and Diana (Jerry) Rivard; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grand children; and many other family members and friends. She loved playing the accordion and bowling, she was crafty and had a special love for dogs. Memorial Service, Monday, February 25, 11am at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice Street, St Paul with a Visitation beginning at 10am. Interment Lakewood Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2019