Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
Jeanne L. (Petersen) SVOBODA Obituary
Of Minneapolis Age 80 Passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019. Survived by sister, Joyce Cole; son, Joe (Reen) Svoboda; daughters, Nancy (Rick) Vavrina, and Diana (Jerry) Rivard; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grand children; and many other family members and friends. She loved playing the accordion and bowling, she was crafty and had a special love for dogs. Memorial Service, Monday, February 25, 11am at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice Street, St Paul with a Visitation beginning at 10am. Interment Lakewood Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2019
