July 9, 1926 – October 9, 2020 of West St. Paul That Jeanne left us on a day of spectacular fall color and full sun was right in keeping: She never had any time for boring neutrals. She was a proud Irishwoman who loved trips to Las Vegas, John Wayne, loons, dessert (especially chocolate), and bright lipstick and nail polish. She made the best potato dumplings this side of the Atlantic Ocean, and attendance around her dinner table was proof. She always said yes to a party, and it was always more fun when she was there. She retired from West Publishing in the mid-80s. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Ann and John Flaherty; love of her life, husband Bill Derdoski; daughter Carole Zuniga, and sister Audrey Dunn. She is survived by sons she adored: Richard (Eileen) and James Derdoski, not to mention the many grandkids, great-grand kids, great-great-grandkids, nieces, nephews, and loads of friends, all of whom loved her as deeply as she them. Her laugh, her gravy, and her fearless, go-with-the-flow personality will be dearly missed by all. Until we meet again, may God hold her in the palm of his hand. Private services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store