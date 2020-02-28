Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home
Aitkin, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home
Aitkin, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne OLSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne M. OLSEN


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne M. OLSEN Obituary
Age 72 of Palisade Died Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 8, 1947 in St. Paul to Joseph Albert and Judith Ann (Klein) Tobritzhofer. Jeanne was united in marriage to Kenneth A. Olsen on May 3, 1974 in Watertown, SD. She was a homemaker and worked as a home health care aid. She enjoyed cooking, baking and archeology. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Jackie Cappo and brother Joe Tobritzhofer, III. Jeanne is survived by her husband Kenneth of Palisade; 2 sons: Andrew Olsen of Stacy, MN and Kevin Olsen of Ramsey; 3 daughters: Christine Wittner of North Branch, Coleen (Tracy) MacDonald of Salem, OR and Christine MacDonald of Keokea, HI; grandchildren: Michael MacDonald, Dylan Wittner, Taylor Olsen, Tanner Wittner, Ashton Olsen, Amaya Olsen, Lila MacDonald; 1 brother John Tobritzhofer of St. Paul; 4 sisters: Joan Dopkins of Gordon, WI, Jill Blaisdell of St. Paul, Jules Deniro of Tulsa, OK, and Judy Hannigan of Oakdale. Many other special relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be 1:00P.M. Mon., March 2, 2020 at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Rev. Barry Hite will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.srtfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -