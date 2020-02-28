|
Age 72 of Palisade Died Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 8, 1947 in St. Paul to Joseph Albert and Judith Ann (Klein) Tobritzhofer. Jeanne was united in marriage to Kenneth A. Olsen on May 3, 1974 in Watertown, SD. She was a homemaker and worked as a home health care aid. She enjoyed cooking, baking and archeology. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Jackie Cappo and brother Joe Tobritzhofer, III. Jeanne is survived by her husband Kenneth of Palisade; 2 sons: Andrew Olsen of Stacy, MN and Kevin Olsen of Ramsey; 3 daughters: Christine Wittner of North Branch, Coleen (Tracy) MacDonald of Salem, OR and Christine MacDonald of Keokea, HI; grandchildren: Michael MacDonald, Dylan Wittner, Taylor Olsen, Tanner Wittner, Ashton Olsen, Amaya Olsen, Lila MacDonald; 1 brother John Tobritzhofer of St. Paul; 4 sisters: Joan Dopkins of Gordon, WI, Jill Blaisdell of St. Paul, Jules Deniro of Tulsa, OK, and Judy Hannigan of Oakdale. Many other special relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be 1:00P.M. Mon., March 2, 2020 at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Rev. Barry Hite will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.srtfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 28, 2020