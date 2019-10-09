Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel
6527 Portland Avenue
Richfield, MN 55423
(612) 869-3226
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne SCHREIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne M. SCHREIER


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne M. SCHREIER Obituary
Age 97, of Richfield formerly of Minneapolis Retired employee of City of Minneapolis. Jeanne loved ice skating. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, John Schreier, and sister, June Aaker. Survived by sons and their wives, Robert and Connie and Steven and Leslie; grandchildren, Jenny (Cory), Stephanie (Matt), Melissa (Josh), Mary and Matthew; great-grandchidren, Jacob, Riley, James and Emma; one niece and nephews. Private family services being held. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now