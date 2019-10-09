|
Age 97, of Richfield formerly of Minneapolis Retired employee of City of Minneapolis. Jeanne loved ice skating. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, John Schreier, and sister, June Aaker. Survived by sons and their wives, Robert and Connie and Steven and Leslie; grandchildren, Jenny (Cory), Stephanie (Matt), Melissa (Josh), Mary and Matthew; great-grandchidren, Jacob, Riley, James and Emma; one niece and nephews. Private family services being held. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 9, 2019