Age 80 Jeanne was born in St. Paul. She worked for International Harvester in the Midway for many years. Later, she worked in Houston then retired in Tampa. She finally moved to Prescott, WI to be closer to family and friends She enjoyed reading and traveling. She is survived by son Tom and daughter in law Peggy.









