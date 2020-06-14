Jeanne P. BRANDT
Age 88 — Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Dear Friend went to be with THE LORD on June 1, 2020. Preceded in death by father Roy Bahneman, mother Mae Fuller, and sons Gary and Keith Brandt. Survived by son Craig (Mary), sisters Janice Johnson, Joan Kuehn, grand daughter Lisa (Joe) Norton, grandson Nick Brandt, and her very special great grandchild Callie Norton. Her true passion in life was to serve THE LORD and her Church, Redeeming Love. She will be deeply missed, but will forever live on in our hearts. Due to current Pandemic Family will plan A Celebration of Life at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
