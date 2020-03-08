|
Age 90, of Bloomington and St. Paul Passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by her parents, Firmin and Florence Alexander, sister Mary Margaret (Byers), brothers Firmin (Ace) and Tommy and daughter Merribeth Rauch (Klein). Survived by husband William, sisters Sallie Bratulich and Katie Vanness (Neale) and brother Jim; and sons Gregg, Dave (Ingrid) and Tom (Adele Binning) and grandchildren Flora, Brendan and Ian along with numerous nieces and nephews. She had a passion for playing the piano and enjoyed all music. Family was the center of her life. She is remembered for her kind and generous nature and unconditional love. Special thanks to Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington and HealthPartners Hospice staff for their caregiving. Private family service was held on February 21, 2020 with interment at Calvary Cemetery in St. Paul. Memorials preferred to commusicationmn.org to support local music education and performance opportunities in the greater St. Paul area for underserved residents.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020