Of White Bear Lake Age 82, passed away May 17, 2020 Born in Minneapolis in 1937 she was preceded in death by parents Elsie and A 'Clifford' Weberg. Survived by loving husband of 59 years Rev Roger. Wonderful Mother of Nancy Johnson of White Bear Lake, Steve Schwarze (Cathy) of Eagan; Treasured Grand mother of 6 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandsons. Loved by so, so many more. Proud graduate of Washburn High School and St. Olaf College, keeping contact with her classmates throughout her life. Her life was rich with her faith, church, choirs, Bible Study groups and Circles, Bridge Clubs, reading, crafting, and volunteering but mostly her family and friends. She had a singing voice that, once heard, was never forgotten. Traveling with her entire family brought everyone great joy. Despite multiple health issues she showed everyone around her how to live with faith, love, and joy. Those she touched were never the same. In lieu of flowers send donations to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 651-429-5411, rlc-WBL.org, or Luther Seminary, 651-641-3448, luthersem. edu. Memorial service to take place when possible.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 21 to May 24, 2020.