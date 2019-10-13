|
|
Age 89, of Forest Lake, MN Jeanne was born on February 9, 1930 in Bagley, MN and passed away October 7, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Norbert and Margaret Paschke, her brother Richard Paschke, and her husband Harry S. Ewald. Survived by her daughters Beverly (Herb) Herr, Cheryl (Jack) Hanna, Gwendy Klein, Mary Jungbauer, Brenda (Richard) Welsch; grandchildren Marc, Bryan, Kimberlee, Justin, Angie, Amanda, Billy, Adam, Lukas, Jakob, Ava and Oskar; and 16 great grandchildren. Jeanne worked at Pearson's Candy for many years then became a home health aide until her retirement. She was a smart, strong willed lady who loved horses and country western music. A special thank you to the staff at Birchwood Arbors in Forest Lake, who cared for Jeanne for many years. A short service to be held on Wednesday October 16 at 12:30pm at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Assembly Area #6, 7601 34th Ave. South, Minneapolis, MN. Please arrive 15 minutes early. Following service we will be gathering at Starks Bar and Grill, 3125 Dodd Rd., Eagan, MN, for a celebration of life.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019