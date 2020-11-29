Born 11/29/49, died of complications from numerous medical issues on 11/23/20. She is preceded in death by her parents, John & Jeanette, and her brother Dennis. Growing up in Roseville, she graduated from Kellogg High School in 1967 and went on to complete her Master of Early Childhood Development degree in 1995. After graduation, Jeanne spent her career as a special education teacher until her retirement from Northeast Metro 916 in 2014 while teaching at White Bear Lake South Campus. Jeanne enjoyed spending time with family & friends, including activities such as camping, fishing, happy hour, volunteering, reading, and watching murder mysteries. Jeanne shared very close relationships with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Her memory is survived by her husband & partner of 44 years (John), her three children (Joseph, David and Laura), siblings Ilona, Cindy and Michael (Paulette), her niece Jaime, and granddaughter Aila. Due to COVID-19, there are no current plans for a memorial service, however the family intends to schedule an event at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Jeanne would request a donation to Northwoods Humane Society or Zion Lutheran Church in Chisago City. Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com