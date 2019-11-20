|
Age 89, of Roseville Died peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was the loving wife of Rupert for over 67 years. She is also survived by her children Mark and Joan Strobel, Jeana and Mitchell Neren, and Louise and Scott Sicard; grandchildren Sarah Sicard, Daniel Neren (Shawdi), Amy Sicard, Carly Neren, and Lisa Sicard; step-grandchildren Joline Nwafor (Phil) and Jocelyn Neren (Sean Stoy); her sister Joy Robbins (Kent), sisters-in-law Margaret Hunt (Bill) and Shelly Morzinski; and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, at St. John the Evangelist of Little Canada (380 Little Canada Road). There will be a visitation in the gathering space beginning at 9:30, ninety minutes before the mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharing and Caring Hands (Minneapolis) or Como Friends (Estabrook Drive, St. Paul). Jeanne's family appreciates the wonderful care that she received for the past 15 months at Suite Living of Roseville.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 20, 2019