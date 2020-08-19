Loving Wife, Mother Grandmother Of Coates, passed away 8/17/20 at home after a lengthy illness. Survived by husband of 68 years, Joseph, sons Robert (Mary Langevin), Richard (Jan), Stephen (Jeanne), Timothy (Jo), Joseph (Melanie), 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren; siblings Delores Robinson, Jerome (Louise) Michaud, Thomas (Mary Jane) Michaud, Dianne (Tom) Ryan. Funeral Thursday, 8/20 at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. Visitation 2 hours prior at Funeral Home. Due to COVID guidelines, masks and social distancing are required. Interment to follow at St. Agatha's Cemetery, Coates, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor's choice. 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 19, 2020.