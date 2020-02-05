Home

Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:15 AM
Woodbury Estates
2825 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN
Jeannette M. SCHARDT

Jeannette M. SCHARDT Obituary
Age 84, of Woodbury Passed away February 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Harry A.Stoop III. Surviving are her husband George, children: Craig (Heather Mockler) Schardt and Meghan Schardt (Steve Gensberg); and grandchildren Calyn, Della, and Seth; sister, Louise Phillips. Memorial services held 10:15 AM Thursday February 6, 2020 at Woodbury Estates 2825 Woodlane Drive, Woodbury. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 5, 2020
