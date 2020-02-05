|
|
Age 84, of Woodbury Passed away February 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Harry A.Stoop III. Surviving are her husband George, children: Craig (Heather Mockler) Schardt and Meghan Schardt (Steve Gensberg); and grandchildren Calyn, Della, and Seth; sister, Louise Phillips. Memorial services held 10:15 AM Thursday February 6, 2020 at Woodbury Estates 2825 Woodlane Drive, Woodbury. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 5, 2020