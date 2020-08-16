February 4, 1972 – July 28, 2020 Jeannette passed from colon cancer at home in Cedar, MN. Survived by her daughter, Rachel Edlund, Eau Claire, WI, Jeannette's fiancé, Tracey Olsen, Cedar, MN, parents Jeanne and Joe Gall, Cottage Grove, brothers, Joseph (Niki) Gall, Minneapolis and Justin (Amanda) Gall, Hastings, sister Johanna (Joel) Paylor, Cottage Grove, nephews and nieces, Joel Everett, Clark and Sloane Paylor, Holland, Ted, Henry and Ellie Gall, aunts Janet (Daniel) Blair and Carol Gall. Also, many cousins and friends. At Jeannette's request there will be no service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.