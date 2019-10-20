|
June 21, 1924 – October 17, 2019 After many years of living with Alzheimer's, peacefully passed away at home on Thursday, October 17, 2019. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. Enjoyed the cabin and winters in Mesa, AZ. Loved reading the newspaper from front to back and doing the crossword puzzle each day. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Joseph. Survived by sons, Dan (Toni), Jeff (Michelle), Joe (Brenda); grandchildren, Jackie (Tim) Olson, Louie (Ryan) Ritacco, Danielle (Matt) Ashmun, Pat Sewald, Angela (Bret) Wiski, Tim (Mindy) Sewald, Vicki Ritacco, Kristina (Brad) Werbowski, Sammy Ritacco and Alexa Ritacco; great-grandchildren, Lenora, Marley, Eloise, Addison, MacLane, Finnegan, Brynlee, Alexus, Madelyn, Easton; and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM, Monday, October 21st at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 512 Albert St., St. Paul with a visitation 1½ hours prior to the service. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Cure Alzheimer's Fund (CAF).
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019