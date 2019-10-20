Home

POWERED BY

Services
O’Halloran and Murphy-Woodbury - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
For more information about
Jeannette RITACCO
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
512 Albert St
St Paul, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
512 Albert St
St Paul, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette RITACCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette (Wuertz) RITACCO


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannette (Wuertz) RITACCO Obituary
June 21, 1924 – October 17, 2019 After many years of living with Alzheimer's, peacefully passed away at home on Thursday, October 17, 2019. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. Enjoyed the cabin and winters in Mesa, AZ. Loved reading the newspaper from front to back and doing the crossword puzzle each day. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Joseph. Survived by sons, Dan (Toni), Jeff (Michelle), Joe (Brenda); grandchildren, Jackie (Tim) Olson, Louie (Ryan) Ritacco, Danielle (Matt) Ashmun, Pat Sewald, Angela (Bret) Wiski, Tim (Mindy) Sewald, Vicki Ritacco, Kristina (Brad) Werbowski, Sammy Ritacco and Alexa Ritacco; great-grandchildren, Lenora, Marley, Eloise, Addison, MacLane, Finnegan, Brynlee, Alexus, Madelyn, Easton; and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM, Monday, October 21st at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 512 Albert St., St. Paul with a visitation 1½ hours prior to the service. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Cure Alzheimer's Fund (CAF).
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now