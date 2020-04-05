|
|
Age 87 Of St Charles IL, formerly St. Paul Passed away on March 24, 2020. She was born in Palmyra, ILL on July 16, 1932. Dr. Bohlmeyer was a graduate of Wheaton College and earned her PhD from the University of Minnesota. Most of her career was spent at Bethel College, St. Paul, Minnesota, teaching English. She was an avid traveler seeing much of the world with a group of close friends. In her retirement years she knitted hundreds of pairs of mittens for children in the Twin Cities. The last two years of her life were spent at The Bickford Assisted Living in St. Charles, ILL where she was lovingly cared for by her niece Elizabeth Jordan. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Mary and Derrel Bohlmeyer; and survived by her brother, Dan Bohlmeyer; nieces and nephews. Services will be held this summer at House of Hope Presbyterian Church in St. Paul, MN. Memorials may be directed to Bethel University or Wheaton College. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020