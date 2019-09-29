|
Age 89 of Stillwater, MN Passed away on Sept. 27, 2019 Survived by husband, Allen Porter; sons, Eric (Trudi) and Marshall; grandsons, Alex and John. Preceded in death by parents, John and Evelyn Larson and daughter, Dianne Winkler. Funeral Service 11 AM Thursday Oct. 3 (visitation 10-11AM) at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Family interment Crystal Lake Cemetery. Long-time member of Order of the Eastern Star.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019