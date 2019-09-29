Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannine PORTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannine Marie PORTER


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannine Marie PORTER Obituary
Age 89 of Stillwater, MN Passed away on Sept. 27, 2019 Survived by husband, Allen Porter; sons, Eric (Trudi) and Marshall; grandsons, Alex and John. Preceded in death by parents, John and Evelyn Larson and daughter, Dianne Winkler. Funeral Service 11 AM Thursday Oct. 3 (visitation 10-11AM) at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Family interment Crystal Lake Cemetery. Long-time member of Order of the Eastern Star.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now