Age 60 of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully June 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with Pancreatic cancer. It is with great sadness that he leaves behind many that love him and will miss him greatly. Jeff is preceded in death by his father Raymond J. Enright, beautiful nephew Luke and brother in law Jerry Lessard. He is survived by his loving wife Julie with whom he shared 30 years of marriage and with pride his children Connor, Caitlyn and Liam. He is also survived by his mother Beatrice S. Enright, siblings Kathryn Enright, Sara (Bruce) Dreyer, Kirsten (Neil) Jensen, In laws Laura Young, and Daniel (Shannon) Young. Jeff also leaves behind many wonderful nieces and nephews including Naomi, Haakon, Logan, Madeline, Brody, Peter, Seth, Hannah and Erin. Jeff spent many dedicated years working in a challenging family owned Newspaper and printing business. He was able to meet and work with many people over time and formed lasting relationships and friendships. As a family we will truly miss Jeff's love for us all, his wonderful sense of humor, loyalty, gentleness and patience. Private family service is planned at a later date.









