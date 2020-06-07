Jeffery R. ENRIGHT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 60 of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully June 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with Pancreatic cancer. It is with great sadness that he leaves behind many that love him and will miss him greatly. Jeff is preceded in death by his father Raymond J. Enright, beautiful nephew Luke and brother in law Jerry Lessard. He is survived by his loving wife Julie with whom he shared 30 years of marriage and with pride his children Connor, Caitlyn and Liam. He is also survived by his mother Beatrice S. Enright, siblings Kathryn Enright, Sara (Bruce) Dreyer, Kirsten (Neil) Jensen, In laws Laura Young, and Daniel (Shannon) Young. Jeff also leaves behind many wonderful nieces and nephews including Naomi, Haakon, Logan, Madeline, Brody, Peter, Seth, Hannah and Erin. Jeff spent many dedicated years working in a challenging family owned Newspaper and printing business. He was able to meet and work with many people over time and formed lasting relationships and friendships. As a family we will truly miss Jeff's love for us all, his wonderful sense of humor, loyalty, gentleness and patience. Private family service is planned at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved