Jeffrey Allen RUTKOWSKI
1982 - 2020
Age 38, of Saint Paul Jeffrey Allen Rutkowski born on June 28, 1982 in Saint Paul, MN passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020. "Look for the helpers, you will always find people who are helping." Mr. Rogers could have written this quote about our Jeffey. Jeff was one of those diamond people that someone could call and ask for anything. Jeff had the habit of giving freely without expecting anything in return. We are left with an irreparable hole in our hearts and now Jeff will live on within all of us instead of beside us. Jeff touched each of our hearts in a very unique way. A way that will never be forgotten. Jeff loved traveling, spending time with family and friends, and loved being the pontoon captain. Jeff just made life better. Jeff is preceded in death by his adoring mother Sharon, grandpa Wally, grandma Betty and cousin Kristy. Jeff is survived by loving husband, John Bjoraker; father, Keith; sister, Lisa (Michael) Nagel; and twin brother Steven (Lisa). He was known as Uncle Jeffey to Tyler, Kendall, Brooke and Karlie. Jeff is also survived by his grandma Shirley, and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jeff was also known as a godparent, cousin, friend and Leo's dad. Jeff's family would like to thank all of the wonderful nurses and doctors at Regions Hospital, especially those on South 6. A private memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 5:00PM that will be live streamed on https: //livestream.com/accounts/5053468/ events/9400222. Because Jeff cares so much for you, we will gather together at a later date to celebrate Jeff's life well lived. Be good and remember to take care of yourself. Condolences and memorials can be sent to: O'Halloran & Murphy- Woodbury, 8700 Valley Creek Road. 651-702-0301





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
