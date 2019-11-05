Home

Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Crossroads Church
5900 Woodbury Drive
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Crossroads Church
5900 Woodbury Drive
Jeffrey D. ERICKSON

Jeffrey D. ERICKSON Obituary
Age 49, of Maplewood Passed November 2, 2019 Preceded in death by his father Gene, and his brother David. He is survived by his children: Bryce and Paul Erickson, Oliver Downs, and a step daughter: Azure Bailey; his mother Roberta "Becky" (Jack) Bushling; siblings: John (Susan) Erickson, Steve (Julie) Erickson; and his best friend and mother of his children Latosia Erickson. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Thursday 11/7 at Crossroads Church 5900 Woodbury Drive with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Private family burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 5, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -