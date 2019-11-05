|
|
Age 49, of Maplewood Passed November 2, 2019 Preceded in death by his father Gene, and his brother David. He is survived by his children: Bryce and Paul Erickson, Oliver Downs, and a step daughter: Azure Bailey; his mother Roberta "Becky" (Jack) Bushling; siblings: John (Susan) Erickson, Steve (Julie) Erickson; and his best friend and mother of his children Latosia Erickson. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Thursday 11/7 at Crossroads Church 5900 Woodbury Drive with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Private family burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 5, 2019