|
|
Age 50, of Hastings Passed Away March 20, 2019 He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford; grandparents, Keith and Violet Harrington and George and Evelyn Arndt. Jeff is survived by his daughters, Beth and Katie Harrington and their mother, Karen; mother, Karen (Jim) Merritt; brothers, Cliff (Suzie) Harrington and their children, Danielle, Jordan and Alex; Todd Harrington; Jason Merritt and his daughters, Peyton and Alli; father and mother-in-law, Greg and Dori Haglund and their family; many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 28 at 11:30 AM at Crossroads Church, 225 33rd St W #2 in Hastings. A gathering will be held from 10:00- 11:30 AM at Crossroads. A reception will follow the service. Private Interment. WiseFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019