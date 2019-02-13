Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Mount Olivet Baptist Church
451 West Central Avenue
Saint Paul, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Mount Olivet Baptist Church
451 West Central Avenue
Saint Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey ALEXANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Dean ALEXANDER Sr.


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey Dean ALEXANDER Sr. Obituary
Age 60, of Superior, Wisconsin Formerly of St. Paul, Minnesota Passed away on January 21, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Edmond and Doris Mae Alexander, Sr.; and his sister, Vickie Alexander. Survived by his sons, Jeffrey Alexander, Jr., Lynell Alexander, Zyere Alexander, and Torianna Guthrie; 4 grandchildren; sisters, Lorraine Davis, Sherri Williams, Rita Thomas, and Shelia Thomas; brothers, James Holt, Wendell Kirk, Edmond Alexander, Jr., and Dale Alexander; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Service Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 451 West Central Ave., St. Paul. Interment Oakland Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to service at church on Saturday (10:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.).
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.