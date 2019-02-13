|
|
Age 60, of Superior, Wisconsin Formerly of St. Paul, Minnesota Passed away on January 21, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Edmond and Doris Mae Alexander, Sr.; and his sister, Vickie Alexander. Survived by his sons, Jeffrey Alexander, Jr., Lynell Alexander, Zyere Alexander, and Torianna Guthrie; 4 grandchildren; sisters, Lorraine Davis, Sherri Williams, Rita Thomas, and Shelia Thomas; brothers, James Holt, Wendell Kirk, Edmond Alexander, Jr., and Dale Alexander; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Service Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 451 West Central Ave., St. Paul. Interment Oakland Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to service at church on Saturday (10:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.).
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 13, 2019