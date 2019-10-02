Home

Jeffrey E. KETOLA

Jeffrey E. KETOLA Obituary
Age 74, of Woodbury Passed away September 28, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents Eino and Dorothy; and his sister Sandy. Surviving are his sons: Jon (Angie), Jason (Nicole), and Jim (Mary); along with his longtime "Better half" Lynda Worden and her children, Lisa Fellman (Shawn) and Rich Worden (Steph); along with 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and his siblings: Jeanne Robertson, Marlis Dick, and Mike Ketola. Jeff enjoyed his time with family, deer hunting, and summers fishing at the lake and winters in SF. A Celebration of Life will be held 1 PM Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, Wulff Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Drive, Woodbury with visitation one hour prior beginning at 12pm. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 2, 2019
