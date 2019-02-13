|
Age 61 of St Paul, MN Passed away peacefully surrounded by family to eternal life in heaven on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and raised in Minnesota where he spent the remainder of his life socializing with friends and time with his family. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Virgil O. Christensen. Survived and lovingly remembered by mother, Shirley M. Christensen; brothers Jesse (Barb) and James (Wanda); children Jesse, Jeffrey, and Erin; grand children Veda and Michael; friends Steve and Linda Isaacson; many nieces and nephews and former wife, Nancee. Arr. with Bradshaw Funeral Home, 1078 Rice St., St. Paul. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 13, 2019