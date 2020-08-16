Age 34 of Oakdale Went home to his everlasting life with our Dear Lord Jesus Christ August 7, 2020. He is survived by his mother Elizabeth "Betsy" Bauer; his father Robert "Bob" Giles; his siblings Jeremy (Shelley) Johnson, Tammy Santillo Giles; nieces and nephews Liliahna, Marcos, Lyle, Bryan, Ben, Callie and Joseph; his grandmother Karen Bauer; and uncle Mike; aunts Becky and Patty; and his longtime best friend and K9 companion Toby. Jeff, we love you so much; we miss you greatly; thank you for loving us and all the help you did for us. We miss your wonderful bear hugs and clever sayings. Be at peace our dear son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, and friend. Evening visitation will be held 6-8 PM Monday, August 17th at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Funeral Mass to be held 11 AM Tuesday, August 18th at the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1725 Kennard Street, St. Paul. Interment will be at a later date. Due to the Covid Pandemic all CDC gathering guidelines will be adhered to. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing and capacity limitations will be followed. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.Wulfffuneralhome.com