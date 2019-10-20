|
|
Age 61 of Cottage Grove (formerly of Inver Grove Heights) passed away peacefully at home on October 11th after a courageous 4 year battle with cancer. He enjoyed visits to North Dakota, fishing, hunting, and woodworking. He especially loved spending time with his dad, brothers, nieces, nephews, and his dog, Jake. Jeff is preceded in death by mother, JoAnn (Kuehl). He is survived by father Charles, brothers Joel, Cory (Danita), Todd (Gretchen) and Bryan, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation from 4:30-6 p.m. (followed by 6 p.m. service and meal) Friday, October 25th at Rose of Sharon Lutheran Church, 6875 Jamaica Ave., Cottage Grove, MN 55016.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019