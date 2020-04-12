Home

Jeffrey J. SCHERMAN

Of Blaine Devoted husband, father and grandpa, passed away peacefully of renal failure on April 7, 2020 at age 71. Preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Marguerite (Kinderwater) Scherman, sister Marguerite "Moe" Harvieux and brother-in-law Marlin Rosin. Survived by his loving wife Joanne (Carlson) Scherman of 50 years; sons, Jeff (Chantel) of North Oaks, Karl (Erika) of Mounds View, Fred of Sacramento, CA and daughter Lynsey (Tom) Hansen of Gig Harbor, WA; seven grandchildren, Daryan, Rawley, Brol, Gunnar, Liam, Ashlyn and Kendal; sisters, Rita (George) Edwards, Terese (Jeff) Pederson and Paula Rosin (Bob Lorentz); and other beloved relatives and friends. A private memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials preferred to American Diabetes Association or .
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
