Age 63, of New Brighton, MN Passed away peacefully surrounded by family 2/16/20. Preceded in death by parents Lucille and Bud; brother, Dennis. Survived by children, Mike (Kim), Michelle (Craig) Mulligan; brother, Tim (Lynn); grandchildren, Alyssa, Sam, Michael, Kaytlyn, Mikayla, Shannon, Thomas, Billy, Andrew, Alondra, Savanna, Alex; great-grandchild, Addylan and many loving family and friends. Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, Feb. 22nd 3 pm with visitation one hour prior all at: www.Washburn-McReavy.com New Brighton Chapel 651-636-9821 706 4th Ave. N.W.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2020