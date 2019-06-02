Home

Jeffrey K. "Jeff" WALSH

Jeffrey K. "Jeff" WALSH Obituary
Age 69 of Apple Valley. Beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Ken & Anne. Survived by his wife of 39 years, Lisa; daughter, Jenna (Dan) Franke; son, Christopher (Ruth); granddaughter, Hannah Franke; sister, Maureen (Don) Henson; brother-in-law, Scott Martineau; nephew, Tim Henson and nieces, Kelli Webb & Dorothy McDonald. Jeff touched many lives in his 42 years in Education. First, as a teacher at LaCrescent H.S. and later as a guidance counselor at Cretin-Derham Hall and Burnsville H.S. In 2015, Jeff retired after 25 years with ISD 191. Jeff had a passion for coaching student athletes with 32 years in Track & Field and 25 years in Cross Country. Jeff was a lifelong Twins & Vikings fan. His greatest joy was spending time with family including his dog, Belle. Funeral Service 11AM Wed. 6/5 at Holy Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 201 E. 104th St., Bloomington with interment at Hillside Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior at church and from 5-7PM Tues. 6/4 at: www.Washburn-McReavy.com Nokomis Park Chapel 612-721-1651 1838 E Minnehaha Pkwy., Mpls.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019
