|
|
Age 69 of Apple Valley. Beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Ken & Anne. Survived by his wife of 39 years, Lisa; daughter, Jenna (Dan) Franke; son, Christopher (Ruth); granddaughter, Hannah Franke; sister, Maureen (Don) Henson; brother-in-law, Scott Martineau; nephew, Tim Henson and nieces, Kelli Webb & Dorothy McDonald. Jeff touched many lives in his 42 years in Education. First, as a teacher at LaCrescent H.S. and later as a guidance counselor at Cretin-Derham Hall and Burnsville H.S. In 2015, Jeff retired after 25 years with ISD 191. Jeff had a passion for coaching student athletes with 32 years in Track & Field and 25 years in Cross Country. Jeff was a lifelong Twins & Vikings fan. His greatest joy was spending time with family including his dog, Belle. Funeral Service 11AM Wed. 6/5 at Holy Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 201 E. 104th St., Bloomington with interment at Hillside Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior at church and from 5-7PM Tues. 6/4 at: www.Washburn-McReavy.com Nokomis Park Chapel 612-721-1651 1838 E Minnehaha Pkwy., Mpls.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019