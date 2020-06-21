Jeffrey KLIMMEK
Age of 73, of St. Paul Died June 9, 2020. He was a teacher in St. Paul for 27 years. Jeff is survived by his wife and 5 children. Everybody has a Jeff story. Until we can be together, please see the pictures and share your memories. Donations in Jeff's memory may be sent to Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center to support an academic field science program for underserved youth of St. Paul. wolf-ridge.org Wolf Ridge ELC Attn: Pete Smerud, 6202 Cranberry Road, Finland, MN 55603. pete.smerud@wolf-ridge.org





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
