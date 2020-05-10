Jeffrey R. LARSON
Age 58, of Inver Grove Heights, MN Died on May 6, 2020 from metastatic melanoma. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth. He is survived by his mother, Judy, sister Valerie (Jason), brother Mark, niece Heather Allen (Doug), nephew Corey (Michelle), great-nieces Piper and Peyton; loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and cherished friends. Jeff is greatly loved and will be deeply missed. Services are pending until a later time. Memorials preferred to Luther Memorial Church, 315 15th Ave N, South St Paul, MN 55075.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
A kind and gentle man taken too soon. My love and sympathy to the family.
Jane Campbell
Friend
