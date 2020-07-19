Passed away on July 9, 2020 at the age of 64. He was born in Winona, MN and grew up in St. Paul, MN. Jeff obtained his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at the University of Minnesota. Jeff loved various outdoor activities such as hang gliding, dirt bikes and rock climbing. At the age of 24, Jeff unfortunately had an accident while rock climbing that severely limited his mobility after. Despite this, Jeff continued to push forward with an upbeat, "Right on!" attitude that he was very well known for. He enjoyed socializing, making new friends, working out to improve his mobility and spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; both maternal and paternal grandparents; and nephew, Jeremy. Jeffrey will be missed dearly by his mother, Carol; siblings, Bonnie (Monte Bute) Matson and Steve (Dina) Matson; nieces and nephew, Jina, Lexie, Matthew, Caitlin, Kalli; and great nieces, Amelia and Avery, among many other family and friends. Due to COVID-19, services are currently pending. WULFF (651) 776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com