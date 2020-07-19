1/1
Jeffrey R. MATSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on July 9, 2020 at the age of 64. He was born in Winona, MN and grew up in St. Paul, MN. Jeff obtained his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at the University of Minnesota. Jeff loved various outdoor activities such as hang gliding, dirt bikes and rock climbing. At the age of 24, Jeff unfortunately had an accident while rock climbing that severely limited his mobility after. Despite this, Jeff continued to push forward with an upbeat, "Right on!" attitude that he was very well known for. He enjoyed socializing, making new friends, working out to improve his mobility and spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; both maternal and paternal grandparents; and nephew, Jeremy. Jeffrey will be missed dearly by his mother, Carol; siblings, Bonnie (Monte Bute) Matson and Steve (Dina) Matson; nieces and nephew, Jina, Lexie, Matthew, Caitlin, Kalli; and great nieces, Amelia and Avery, among many other family and friends. Due to COVID-19, services are currently pending. WULFF (651) 776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
6517761555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved