Jeffrey Rees HAZEN
Age 79 Passed away October 10, 2020 in Bloomington, MN. He was born on June 8, 1941 in St Louis Park, MN. Jeff graduated from Alexander Ramsey High School in Roseville, MN in 1959 where he was actively involved in drama, band and gymnastics. In 1964 Jeff received a B.A. in Philosophy from Macalester College in St. Paul, MN. Four years later he earned a Bachelors of Divinity from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago. He was a minister at House of Faith Presbyterian Church in NE Minneapolis and First Presbyterian Church in Belle Plaine, MN. In the late 1970s Jeff moved back to Roseville where he raised a family and worked for many years for Satellite Industries in Plymouth, MN. Jeff settled in Bloomington, MN for 30 years. He had a keen interested in music, history, politics, gourmet cooking, Eastern religions, the environment and women's basketball. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Stockley and Charlotte Adelle (Rees) Hazen. He is survived by his bother Kent in Roseville, MN and his son Brett (Helen) and grandchildren Griet and Bryn in Littleton, CO and daughter Angela (Aron) Hill and grandchildren Madeline and Emma in Buffalo, MN, former wives Judith (Kurth) Hazen and Candy (Twining) Hazen.Donations may be made in his name to the Minnesota Environmental Partnership. He was a beloved father, brother and grandfather. He will be missed by all of us.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
