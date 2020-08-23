A son of Minnesota and Texas passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Jeffrey was born on October 30, 1958 to Duane and Shirley (Fischer) Treiber in Minneapolis, MN. Jeffrey graduated from Wayzata high school and later graduated from Dunwoody College. He owned Custom Mold and Design for 26 years. He later made his way to Texas and worked in the oil fields for 10 years. This is where he met Wanda. In 2016 they made their journey back to Wisconsin. He is survived by his daughter, Courtney (Heath) Otto; son, Kyle (Stephanie) Treiber and their son Gabriel; and longtime companion, Wanda Tidwell; his father, Duane; and sister, Julie (Rick) Peterson. Jeffrey is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley and his precious dog, B.G. Memorial service will be held at a later date. www.grandstrandfh.com
.