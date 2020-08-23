1/
Jeffrey Scott TREIBER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A son of Minnesota and Texas passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Jeffrey was born on October 30, 1958 to Duane and Shirley (Fischer) Treiber in Minneapolis, MN. Jeffrey graduated from Wayzata high school and later graduated from Dunwoody College. He owned Custom Mold and Design for 26 years. He later made his way to Texas and worked in the oil fields for 10 years. This is where he met Wanda. In 2016 they made their journey back to Wisconsin. He is survived by his daughter, Courtney (Heath) Otto; son, Kyle (Stephanie) Treiber and their son Gabriel; and longtime companion, Wanda Tidwell; his father, Duane; and sister, Julie (Rick) Peterson. Jeffrey is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley and his precious dog, B.G. Memorial service will be held at a later date. www.grandstrandfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved