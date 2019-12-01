|
Age 83, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019, with family surrounding her. A mother of two, Jenett began her career outside the home as a social worker. In 1980, after taking computer classes, she changed careers and became a computer programmer and later a computer analyst for the Mental Health Department of the State of Ohio. While working for the state, she was a major advocate for the clean air rights of non-smoking employees. Jenett was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, where she was very active in the choir until the 1980s. In later years, she attended Meadow Park Church of God, where she participated in Bible studies, Stephen Ministry, and Emeritans. Jenny was known for her love of singing and music, her quiet wit, keen mind, her ability to listen deeply, her enduring faith, and her steadfast love for her family. Jenett was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Asahel Smith and Vlasta Jennie Smith (Tuhacek), and her brother, James Smith (Debbie). She is survived by her children, Neville W. Reay, Jr. and Jennifer Susan Stasinopoulos, her grand- children Natalie Hietpas (Chris), Costa, Stefan (Mia) and Evelyn, her great-granddaughter Stella, her cousin-in-law Evelyne Houdek, and second cousin Laurie Hill (Tom) and their children, Adam (Rebbie) and Julie (Greg), and a host of other loving relatives and friends. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Friendship Village of Dublin, 6000 Riverside Dr., Dublin, OH 43017. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children of Promise (Anderson, IN) online at www.echildrenofpromise.org or by post at Children of Promise, PO Box 2316, Anderson, IN 46018. Arrangements completed by the Tidd Family Funeral Home with Crematory, HIlliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019