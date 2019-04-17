|
Age 99 of Minneapolis passed away April 16, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Sol; parents, Hime and Sophie Haskvitz; siblings, Slim, Harry, Anne, and Bob. Survived by children, Ralph, Barbra, Sonya and Elliot (Cindy); grandchildren, Benjamin Desbois, Gabriel and Marie Berlovitz. She was born in a sod house near Ludlow, SD. She was a professional seamstress, a school aide at Willard Elementary School, and in her 98th year she became an actor. Funeral service 10:00am FRIDAY, April 19 at UNITED HEBREW BROTHERHOOD CEMETERY CHAPEL, 2605 W. 70 ½ Street, Richfield. Memorials preferred to Special Olympics. Family and friends will be gathering at 4004 Pleasant Ave. S., Mpls, 55409 (Sunday 7:00pm). Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 17, 2019