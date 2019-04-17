Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
UNITED HEBREW BROTHERHOOD CEMETERY CHAPEL
2605 W. 70 ½ Street
Richfield, MN
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
4004 Pleasant Ave. S.
Mpls, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie BERLOVITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie "Puddy" BERLOVITZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jennie "Puddy" BERLOVITZ Obituary
Age 99 of Minneapolis passed away April 16, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Sol; parents, Hime and Sophie Haskvitz; siblings, Slim, Harry, Anne, and Bob. Survived by children, Ralph, Barbra, Sonya and Elliot (Cindy); grandchildren, Benjamin Desbois, Gabriel and Marie Berlovitz. She was born in a sod house near Ludlow, SD. She was a professional seamstress, a school aide at Willard Elementary School, and in her 98th year she became an actor. Funeral service 10:00am FRIDAY, April 19 at UNITED HEBREW BROTHERHOOD CEMETERY CHAPEL, 2605 W. 70 ½ Street, Richfield. Memorials preferred to Special Olympics. Family and friends will be gathering at 4004 Pleasant Ave. S., Mpls, 55409 (Sunday 7:00pm). Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now