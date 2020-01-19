|
Born 2/12/1920 Cumberland, WI. Died 1/18/2020 North Oaks, MN. Survived by daughters, Donna (Mark) Gregory & Denise (Mike) Lynch; grand children, Gina Gregory (Karl Stenborg), Kyle Lynch (Kirsten Redding) & Maria Lynch. Preceded in death by loving husband of 51 years, Mario Ranelli; and twin sons, Mario & Geno. 7th of 15 children born to Pasquale & Jennie Zappa Monno. Deceased brothers, Tony, Jim, Joe, Ray, Pat, Sam & Julie; sisters, Maria, Betty, Lucy & Anne. Remaining sisters Mary, Josephine & Celia. Employee of Taystee Bakery between 1938-78. Loved to travel and enjoyed crocheting, cooking, bocce ball & Scopa. Celebratory Mass at 4:00PM on January 25, 2019 at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear with a Visitation beginning at 3:00PM. Dinner following. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020