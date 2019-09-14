Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. ODILIA
3495 N. Victoria St.
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer OLESEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer A. OLESEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer A. OLESEN Obituary
Beloved Wife, Mother, & Sister Age 55, of Maplewood Passed away on September 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Janet and Casimir Semlak. Survived by loving husband, Doug; sons, Van & Mitchell; loving brothers and sisters, Cindy Landeen, Chris (Therese) Semlak, Vicki (Tom) Thai, Jeff (Ruth) Semlak, Tim (Mary) Semlak, Mary Scundi, Susan Semlak (Worrell), Casy (Liz) Semlak; many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be missed by her husband, children, family, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, September 16 at the CHURCH OF ST. ODILIA, 3495 N. Victoria St., Shoreview. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B, from 3-7 PM Sunday and at the church from 10-11 AM Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now