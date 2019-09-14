|
|
Beloved Wife, Mother, & Sister Age 55, of Maplewood Passed away on September 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Janet and Casimir Semlak. Survived by loving husband, Doug; sons, Van & Mitchell; loving brothers and sisters, Cindy Landeen, Chris (Therese) Semlak, Vicki (Tom) Thai, Jeff (Ruth) Semlak, Tim (Mary) Semlak, Mary Scundi, Susan Semlak (Worrell), Casy (Liz) Semlak; many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be missed by her husband, children, family, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, September 16 at the CHURCH OF ST. ODILIA, 3495 N. Victoria St., Shoreview. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B, from 3-7 PM Sunday and at the church from 10-11 AM Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 14, 2019