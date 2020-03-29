|
Age 37 of Lakeland died March 26 Longtime employee of Ecolab Survived by husband Matt; daughters Ava & Adeline; parents Cindy & Mike Conners; sister Amy (Lars) Danielson; brother Michael (Katie) Conners; nieces Michelle, Makenzie, Grace, Emerson; aunts Mo (Greg) Holmen, Margo Sieleni, Denise (Neil) Clymer; parents-in-law Bob & Karol Underwood; sister-in-law Jenny (Chris) Charbonneau & her constant pup companion, Frannie. Memorials: Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, https://mnovarian.org/, choose Donate Directly, list Jeni Underwood as Tribute Gift Information. Celebration of Life to be announced later.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020