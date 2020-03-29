Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer UNDERWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Ann "Jeni" UNDERWOOD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer Ann "Jeni" UNDERWOOD Obituary
Age 37 of Lakeland died March 26 Longtime employee of Ecolab Survived by husband Matt; daughters Ava & Adeline; parents Cindy & Mike Conners; sister Amy (Lars) Danielson; brother Michael (Katie) Conners; nieces Michelle, Makenzie, Grace, Emerson; aunts Mo (Greg) Holmen, Margo Sieleni, Denise (Neil) Clymer; parents-in-law Bob & Karol Underwood; sister-in-law Jenny (Chris) Charbonneau & her constant pup companion, Frannie. Memorials: Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, https://mnovarian.org/, choose Donate Directly, list Jeni Underwood as Tribute Gift Information. Celebration of Life to be announced later.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -