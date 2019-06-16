|
Age 53 of Arden Hills, passed away June 8, 2019. She is survived by loving parents, Dick and Doris Mundl; sister, Janet (John) Ortberg; nieces, Cassie (Tyler) and Janessa; and nephew, Ben. Jeni dedicated herself to helping others with disabilities at Courage Center for 26 years as the Lead Assistive Technology Specialist. She loved traveling, being outdoors, playing games, and going to plays and concerts with family and friends. Memorial service Tuesday, June 18th at United Church of Christ in New Brighton. Visitation at 2pm, service at 3pm. 1000 Long Lake Road, New Brighton, MN 55112. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family will be donated to the church and various organizations serving those with disabilities.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019