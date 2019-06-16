Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer MUNDL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Jo MUNDL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jennifer Jo MUNDL Obituary
Age 53 of Arden Hills, passed away June 8, 2019. She is survived by loving parents, Dick and Doris Mundl; sister, Janet (John) Ortberg; nieces, Cassie (Tyler) and Janessa; and nephew, Ben. Jeni dedicated herself to helping others with disabilities at Courage Center for 26 years as the Lead Assistive Technology Specialist. She loved traveling, being outdoors, playing games, and going to plays and concerts with family and friends. Memorial service Tuesday, June 18th at United Church of Christ in New Brighton. Visitation at 2pm, service at 3pm. 1000 Long Lake Road, New Brighton, MN 55112. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family will be donated to the church and various organizations serving those with disabilities.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.