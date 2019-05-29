Home

Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
at Easter Lutheran Church
4200 Pilot Knob Road
Eagan, MN
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Easter Lutheran Church
4200 Pilot Knob Road
Eagan, MN
Beloved Wife & Mother Age 46, of Farmington Passed away on May 25, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Ron Boris. Survived by loving husband, Scott; children, Brady & Alyssa; mother, Marlene Boris; brother, Matt (Valerie) Boris; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial Service 11 AM Friday, May 31st at Easter Lutheran Church, 4200 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. Gathering of Family and Friends 2 hours prior to the service at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019
