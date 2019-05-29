|
|
Beloved Wife & Mother Age 46, of Farmington Passed away on May 25, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Ron Boris. Survived by loving husband, Scott; children, Brady & Alyssa; mother, Marlene Boris; brother, Matt (Valerie) Boris; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial Service 11 AM Friday, May 31st at Easter Lutheran Church, 4200 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. Gathering of Family and Friends 2 hours prior to the service at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019