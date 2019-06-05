Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer McNAMARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer L. McNAMARA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jennifer L. McNAMARA Obituary
nee Ellingson Age 32 of Mahtomedi Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 1, 2019. Preceded in death by three grandparents & father-in-law Robert. Survived by her devoted husband Kyle; cherished son Caden; parents Russell & Jolene Ellingson; sister Stephanie Ellingson (Jack); grandmother Vonnie Ellingson; mother-in-law Kathy McNamara; brother-in-law Daniel McNamara (Jen); many other relatives & friends. Jennifer was a devoted mother and loved her family dearly. Memorial Service Saturday (6/8) 2:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation beginning at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred for Caden's education. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now