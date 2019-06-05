|
|
nee Ellingson Age 32 of Mahtomedi Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 1, 2019. Preceded in death by three grandparents & father-in-law Robert. Survived by her devoted husband Kyle; cherished son Caden; parents Russell & Jolene Ellingson; sister Stephanie Ellingson (Jack); grandmother Vonnie Ellingson; mother-in-law Kathy McNamara; brother-in-law Daniel McNamara (Jen); many other relatives & friends. Jennifer was a devoted mother and loved her family dearly. Memorial Service Saturday (6/8) 2:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation beginning at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred for Caden's education. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 5, 2019