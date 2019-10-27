|
|
August 8, 1990 - October 21, 2019 Gone Far Too Soon Beloved daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, family member, and friend. Preceded in death by grandpa Billy Graff and grandparents George and Bea Mallory. Survived by mother Kathleen, father Gary (Jolene), sister Kelly (Aaron DeWahl), nephew Caleb, niece Athena, grandma Joyce Graff, and best friend Hillary Donnerbauer. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Her kind and gentle soul will be missed by all. Memorial service will be Saturday, Nov. 2, at Cremation Society of MN (1979 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul) at 11 AM, with visitation at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019