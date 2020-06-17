Jerald E. SHAVER
Age 89 of Eagan Formerly of Newport, Cottage Grove Passed away on June 13, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Delores on May 1st; parents Melvin and Effie; son David Shaver; brothers-in-law Daniel Landwehr and Gordon Peterson. Jerald is survived by his beloved children, Peter (Cindy) Shaver, Susan (Wayne) Kahler and Glenn Shaver; grandchildren, Nicole (Matt) Braun, Patrick (Allison) Shaver, Steve (Natasha) Shaver, Kirsten (David Stoutland) Kahler, Ashleigh (Josh) Sanford, Kristal Shaver and Amy Shaver; great-grandchildren, Madison and McKenzie Braun, Hunter Shaver and Colton Sanford; sister Caroline Landwehr; brother Allen (Christine) Shaver; Carol Peterson as well as his nieces and nephews. Private burial will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 17, 2020.
