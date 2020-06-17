Age 89 of Eagan Formerly of Newport, Cottage Grove Passed away on June 13, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Delores on May 1st; parents Melvin and Effie; son David Shaver; brothers-in-law Daniel Landwehr and Gordon Peterson. Jerald is survived by his beloved children, Peter (Cindy) Shaver, Susan (Wayne) Kahler and Glenn Shaver; grandchildren, Nicole (Matt) Braun, Patrick (Allison) Shaver, Steve (Natasha) Shaver, Kirsten (David Stoutland) Kahler, Ashleigh (Josh) Sanford, Kristal Shaver and Amy Shaver; great-grandchildren, Madison and McKenzie Braun, Hunter Shaver and Colton Sanford; sister Caroline Landwehr; brother Allen (Christine) Shaver; Carol Peterson as well as his nieces and nephews. Private burial will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.