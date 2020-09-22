1/1
Jeremy Austin SEED
Age 24, of White Bear Lake, MN Went into the loving arms of Jesus on September 19, 2020. He was born to Linda Van Dale and Tony Seed on January 1, 1996. Jeremy was in wrestling and played football, graduating from White Bear High School in 2014. He was pursuing a successful career in car sales. Jeremy was a Christ follower who had a bigger than life personality that included a dedication to his family and friends. He had a smile that lit up a room, he loved to make people happy and to build them up. We would get lost in his big bear hugs. His optimism, his heart of gold, and never ending desire to put a smile on your face will never be forgotten. He is survived by his father Tony Seed (Victoria) and mother Linda Van Dale his stepfather Scott Van Dale; siblings Christina (Matt), Connor, Amanda, Heidi, Penny, Cherylynn; uncle Tim McDonald (Lauri), Keith McDonald (Marissa), Sandy Moser and cousins. He had many nieces and nephews and numerous friends and extended family. Jeremy is preceded in death by his grandparents; Gerald and Judy McDonald, William and Hilda Seed. All memorials will be given to addiction recovery programs. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24th from 10:00am – 12:00pm, service from 12:00pm – 1:00pm at Eagle Brook Church, 2401 Buffalo Street, White Bear Lake, MN 55110. Following the service, beginning at approximately 1:30pm, there will be a Celebration of Life at Jimmy's (3565 Labore Road in Vadnais Heights). Enter through the back Event Door.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 22, 2020.
