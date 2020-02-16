|
|
Loving Son, Brother, Husband and Father Jeremy Thomas Cover, 40, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Survived by parents Thomas and Linda Cover; wife Shanna Cover; children Jacob, Hunter and Peyton; siblings Lisa (Dave) Erickson and Mindy (Mike) Gray; nephews Max and Zach; nieces Taylor, Savannah and Jordin; grandmother Cosima; his aunt, cousins and many other nieces, nephews and friends. His friends all called him Largee, because that's how he lived his life. He loved all his family and friends very much. His personality was bigger than life. He was a huge Vikings fan and loved fishing and cooking. He would do anything for anyone. He brought such humor to this family it's like we lost our own special clown. There will be a benefit/memorial of his life at Lift Bridge Brewery in Stillwater on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers or cards please consider donating to www.gofundme.com/f/largee-family-fund
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020