Jeri AMUNDSON

Jeri AMUNDSON Obituary
Age 70 of Maplewood Passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by parents Richard and Catherine Lancette. Survived by husband Dennis; sister Jackie (David) Kirk; daughters Kim (Keith) Larson, Tara (David) Dressler, Nykee Younghans; step children Chad (Christine) Amundson, Julie Amundson; grandchildren Brandon and Courtney Larson, Tyson and Sebastian Sonnek, Cameron Dressler, Sophia and Lauren Amundson; niece Kelli (Adam) Keyzers, nephew Ryan (Adda) Kirk. A prolific and awe inspiring artisan. Retired from Northwest Airlines. A celebration of life will be held at the Cremation Society of Minnesota at 1979 Old Hudson Rd, St. Paul on Saturday, Mar. 21 from 3-6 pm. Memorials preferred. Regions Hospital Cancer Care, c/o Regions Hospital Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
