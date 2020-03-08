|
|
Age 70 of Maplewood Passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by parents Richard and Catherine Lancette. Survived by husband Dennis; sister Jackie (David) Kirk; daughters Kim (Keith) Larson, Tara (David) Dressler, Nykee Younghans; step children Chad (Christine) Amundson, Julie Amundson; grandchildren Brandon and Courtney Larson, Tyson and Sebastian Sonnek, Cameron Dressler, Sophia and Lauren Amundson; niece Kelli (Adam) Keyzers, nephew Ryan (Adda) Kirk. A prolific and awe inspiring artisan. Retired from Northwest Airlines. A celebration of life will be held at the Cremation Society of Minnesota at 1979 Old Hudson Rd, St. Paul on Saturday, Mar. 21 from 3-6 pm. Memorials preferred. Regions Hospital Cancer Care, c/o Regions Hospital Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020