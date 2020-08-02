Born April 6, 1974 Nine years of a courageous fight against leukemia, allogeneic bone marrow transplant and its side effects came to an end on July 28th, 2020 when Jerime passed away in St. Paul with his mother and daughters by his side. He fought this disease the same way he lived his life; with honesty, patience, honor and concern for others rather than himself. Jerime showed early aptitude for his eventual career as a design engineer. At home as a child, he would adjust the setup on the VCR so that only he could make programming events. He was a favorite of many family and friends who helped his mother care for him. Extended summer visits with his grandparents Betty and Jim McAnally in Austin, Minnesota were cherished. At Johnson High School in St. Paul he studied math and engineering prep courses. After graduation, he completed basic training and advanced training on combat vehicle electrical systems maintenance for the Minnesota Army Reserve. He then continued studying design engineering at NTI tech school in Eden Prairie. Jerime built experience at several contract positions with Hutchinson Technologies, Cannon Conveyor and Dimension Industries before working with Cummins Power Generation for many years. He was a key team member for an important defense department power system and would proudly share his contributions in complete detail. Jerime is preceded in death by his father Mark Willie and uncle Greg Willie. He is survived by his half sister Tracy and husband David and family, daughters Kylee Jo Johnson and Alexis Michelle Johnson, his former wife Melissa Johnson, his mother Cynthia C. Johnson, his father Steven M. Groskreutz, his aunt Kathleen Cannon and her children Cindy Cannon, Royce Cannon and his wife Julie, and Amber Cannon, his uncle Samuel Johnson and second wife Diane Johnson and their children Lou Ann, Branden and Chris and former wife Terry Katausky and children Tony and Michelle Johnson, and Sarah Begnaud and aunt Susan McAnally-Devora and husband Alex Devora and children Michelle Melcher and husband Glenn, Melissa Benz and husband Aaron, Aunt's Paulette Gentry and Patty Brady and Great Aunt Lynnette Carroll. It was Jerime's wish that all remember and celebrate life as he lived it. Take your responsibilities, not yourself, seriously. Take care of your children, teach them, laugh with them, spend time with them, love them. Take time to read, learn, understand; don't take someone else's word for it - study and form your own opinions. It was his wish that those who know and love him gather to celebrate his life, to remember all the wonderful times he shared with us...such a gathering will be arranged sometime in the near future. It was Jerime's further wish that his physical remains are cremated and then scattered at Lake Superior in Bayfield, Wisconsin.









